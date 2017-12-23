Quetta church attack: Pictures of suicide attackers released

December 23, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
QUETTA: Authorities Saturday releasedÂ pictures of two suicide bombers who attacked a church in Quetta on Dec 17, killing nine people.

The Quetta police department has also announced reward of Rs.5 million on identity of the bombers and arrest of their associates as well as facilitators.

Police intercepted and shot dead one attacker outside the Methodist church before he could detonate his bomb. But the second managed to reach the church’s main door, where he blew himself up.

The gun and suicide attack left at least nine people dead and 30 wounded during a service on Sunday, just over a week before Christmas.

The attackers were also captured on CCTV.Â  – Samaa

 


Story first published: 23rd December 2017

 

