Public holiday on Wednesday for Benazirâ€™s death anniversary

KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared December 27 (Wednesday) as a public holiday throughout the province on account of death anniversary of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

According to a notification, the holiday is for all offices, autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Sindh government except essential services.

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) has finalized arrangements to observe the anniversary. PPP will start the main event at 1.00 p.m tomorrow at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto.

There will be a public meeting that will be addressed by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Former President and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other leaders of the party including Syed Yousif Raza Gilani, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah. – Samaa

Story first published: 26th December 2017