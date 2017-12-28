PSP strikes again as another MQM-P MPA set to join its fold

December 28, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
KARACHI: Another MQM-Pakistan MPA jumped ship to join Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Thursday.Â 

It seems as if MQM-Pakistan cannot keep its party members and MPAs from defecting to the Mustafa Kamal-led PSP.

According to details, Sindh MPA Sheeraz Waheed said goodbye to MQM-Pakistan and joined Pak Sarzameen Party. Waheed had been elected MPA on MQM’s ticket from the city’s Korangi area.

Sheeraz Waheed is expected to formally announce his decision to join PSP in a press conference later during the day.

Since PSP has come into existence after party founders Mustafa Kamal and Anees Qaimkhani returned to the country from self-imposed exile in March 2016, more than a few MQM MPAs have joined the one-year-old party.

Once integral members of MQM, Syed Mustafa Kamal and Anees Qaimkhani distanced themselves from the party and severely criticised founder Altaf Hussain, blaming him for being a RAW agent and having thousands of people killed in Karachi for his personal interests.


