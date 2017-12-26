Police should not humiliate public but treat them with respect: Shehbaz

The chief minister was making an address at a police Passing Out Parade in the city where he praised the sacrifices rendered by police officials across the country."It is very important for us to remember the sacrifices that our police officers have rendered for the country," he said. "Throughout Pakistan, police officials have given their lives in the fight against terrorism."Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of constricting the gap between the rich and the poor, claiming that the provincial government spent a whopping Rs 2300 billion on policing."We must get rid of our differences and unite to ensure the defeat of our common enemy," he said.Shehbaz Sharif said that for Pakistan to become a welfare country it was imperative that everyone united and worked towards that objective.

