Police should not humiliate public but treat them with respect: Shehbaz

December 26, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
SAHALA: Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged police officials on Tuesday to not disrespect or humiliate the public but treat them with respect.

The chief minister was making an address at a police Passing Out Parade in the city where he praised the sacrifices rendered by police officials across the country.

"It is very important for us to remember the sacrifices that our police officers have rendered for the country," he said. "Throughout Pakistan, police officials have given their lives in the fight against terrorism."

Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of constricting the gap between the rich and the poor, claiming that the provincial government spent a whopping Rs 2300 billion on policing.

"We must get rid of our differences and unite to ensure the defeat of our common enemy," he said.

Shehbaz Sharif said that for Pakistan to become a welfare country it was imperative that everyone united and worked towards that objective.
