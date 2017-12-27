PM’s adviser on finance to grapple with serious economic challenges…

December 27, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Pakistan's economy is currently on the decline as the country's currency depreciates and the price of dollar continues to soar. But that is only one of many challenges that the new finance minister is beset with as he assumes his mantle to tackle the country's financial and economic woes.Â 

One of the many questions on Miftah Ismail's mind would be as to how would he solve the many economic challenges being faced by Pakistan, considering he has only five months to do so before the tenure of the government ends?

In such a short span of time, Miftah Ismail has to decide whether or not to borrow from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to meet the country's financial needs or to broaden the tax net and collect taxes from those who haven't paid since the past four years.

Steel Mill, PIA and other national institutes are also not performing up to the mark hence they continue to pose a challenge for the economy.

Will Miftah Ismail live up to the challenge in the five months that he has to steer Pakistan out of its troubles?
Story first published: 27th December 2017

 

