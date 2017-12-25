PM stresses on quality; higher education to nuture students

December 25, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
PESHAWAR: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said it was inevitable to ensure provision of quality education at educational institutions along with the higher education.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Islamia College here, the prime minister said no investment could be better than the one made on education.

He was accompanied by Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Adviser to PM Amir Muqam and Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Marvi Memon.

On arrival, the prime minister was received by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra.

The prime minister said just awarding of mere degrees to the students would not work, until they are inculcated discipline and knowledge.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi earlier also inaugurated Muhammad Ali Jinnah Library at the college premises.

He said the government had made a commitment to establish a university at every district level that would be a great step forward in the education sector.

He said achieving real progress was impossible without excelling in the education sector.

“This is the principle our Quaid Jinnah had taught us,” he added. â€“ APP


