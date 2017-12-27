PM inaugurates Burhan-Shah Maqsood section of Hazara Motorway

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says the government will complete its tenure and next general elections will be held on July 15 next year.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of Burhan-Shah Maqsood section of Hazara Motorway today [Wednesday].

The Prime Minister said that the government will succeed in the next general elections on the basis of its performance. He said the decision of the next government will be made through vote.

He said PML-N government will continue its efforts for solution of the problems faced by the common man.

The Prime Minister said the motorway project will bring development revolution in the region. He said this project was started by PML-N and is being completed by it. He said thirty four billion rupees are being spent on this project.

The Prime Minister said the project will bring industrial revolution in the area. It will benefit ten million people. It will promote tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan. He said other sections of the project will be completed by May next year.

Shahid Khaqan Abbassi said these projects have been completed due to vision and dedication of PML-N leadership.

He said PML-N believes in politics of service of the general public. He said PML-N completed six hundred kilometers long motorway’s in the past and eighteen hundred kilometers are being completed during the present tenure. He said in total twenty four hundred km motorways will be completed by PML-N in the country.

He said all the major challenges facing the country have been resolved. He said 11000 mw power projects have been completed and 10000 mw projects are in pipeline. He said similarly we are self-sufficient in gas sector.

He said in the past we were importing one hundred thousand tons of urea and now we are exporting six hundred thousand tons.

The Prime Minister said the sit-ins and strikes caused huge loss to the development and progress of the country. – APP

Story first published: 27th December 2017