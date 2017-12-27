

HASSAN ABDAL: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Wednesday said Pakistan was now on the path of progress with a vibrant democracy and a strong economy and said higher standards in education would take the country further ahead on the path of prosperity.

Addressing the 59th parentâ€™s day event here at the Cadet College Hassanabdal, the Prime Minister lauded the contributions of the students of this college in nation building and said it was producing leaders of tomorrow.

The Prime Minister who earlier witnessed a parade by the students said he was impressed by the display of skills of the young cadets and said it reflected the quality of education and high standards of training imparted at the college.

Prime Minister Abbasi was also appreciative of pursuing the policy of merit and said the cadets were here because of their own efforts and not because of favourtism. He said they were among the less than 2 per cent of those who applied for admission and had the abilities to be selected through a tough competition. He said they will pass out from the college to serve as leaders of tomorrow; in politics, military, industry and whatever profession they choose in Pakistan and abroad.

He said excellence was a norm at the Cadet College Hassanabdal, which was delivering Abdalians, who were a brand in itself. He said distinguished Abdalians were in every field at high positions in the world and added the mere word Abdalian symbolizes character discipline and integrity, besides being patriotic Pakistanis and good human beings.

The Prime Minister was also very appreciate of the rigorous standards maintained by the principal and the faculty in delivering quality education and the skills to the young students and said it would go a long way in building a strong Pakistan, and for imparting the vital integrity and character building.

The Prime Minister lauded the standards and provision of modern facilities for the students. He said the alumni and the Punjab and the federal government would play their part in ensuring that all possible needs of the college are met.

He said the expansion programme of the Cadet College Hassanabdal would be fully funded by the federal government through the Public Sector Development Programme. He was also appreciative of the national integration efforts of the Principal and lauded him for inducting students from Balochistan, not on quota, but on merit.

The Prime Minister announced two salaries for the faculty, besides Rs20 million contributions to the Endowment Fund for the faculty for delivering quality education to the young cadets. He said the parents should be very proud of the fact that their children were getting the best education available anywhere in the country.

The Prime Minister addressing the students said they would avail the opportunity to get best friends, who will stand by them throughout the life. He also pointed to his two cabinet colleagues; both Abdalians; Khurram Dastgir Khan and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, who were also present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister earlier reviewed a parade by the students and witnessed a thrilling gymnastic display by the young cadets, a tent-pegging event and horse riding skills. He also distributed prizes amongst the outstanding cadets. Kashmir House won the trophy for being the best.

The Principal Major General (Retd) Najeeb Tariq presented the annual report of the college, the achievements of its students and the expansion plans. -APP

Story first published: 27th December 2017