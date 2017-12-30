PM Abbasi grieved over death of former CJCSC

December 30, 2017
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of former chairman joint chiefs of staff committee general (retd) Khalid Shameem Wynne in a road accident.

He prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and grant of courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, PM office media wing said in a press release.

The prime minister also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured in the accident. â€“app


