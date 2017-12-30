Peopleâ€™s love for Nawaz Sharif is indomitable: Miftah IsmailÂ 

December 30, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!


ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, Dr Miftah Ismail has said love and affection of the people with former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif that could not be removed from their hearts.

Talking to the state television, he said Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was still most popular leader among the masses, who had contributed their services for the welfare and development of the country.

He said the ex prime minister had launched number of energy and welfare projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He further said CPEC was gift of Nawaz Sharif and this project would bring economic revolution. Miftah Ismail said Nawaz Sharif, during his regimes, had constructed motorways and roads infrastructure to facilitate the commuters.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government was effectively working in the interest of the country. -app


Email This Post

Story first published: 30th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Ishaq Dar opposes NRO for Nawaz Sharif

December 30, 2017 7:19 pm

Disqualified Nawaz Sharif unsettled rivals: Maryam Nawaz

December 30, 2017 5:48 pm

Nawaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia tonight

December 30, 2017 12:13 pm

Nawaz asks Musharraf to come, face cases

December 29, 2017 11:24 pm

Peopleâ€™s love with Nawaz Sharif could not be removed: Miftah

December 29, 2017 11:05 pm

Imran Khan makes fresh revelations about Ishaq Dar, Sharif family

December 29, 2017 7:18 pm

 

Full Programs

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 Dec 2017

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.