LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahir ul Qadri on Saturday kicked off his partyâ€™s â€˜All Parties Conferenceâ€™ to devise a strategy against PML-Nâ€™s federal government on the issue of Model Town tragedy.
PAT Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri started the conference with his speech.
Leaders from opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and representatives of religious parties are attending the APC.
The leaders of the opposition parties will devise a future strategy against the federal government and demand action against the officials involved in the Model Town carnage.
A joint statement will be issued at conclusion of the meeting. - Samaa
All set for #APConModelTownMassacre today. The multi-party moot will evolve strategy on how to get justice for the martyrs. pic.twitter.com/sO0RKuXCH0
â€” PAT (@PATofficialPK) December 30, 2017
