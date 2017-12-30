Live Updates: â€˜All Parties Conferenceâ€™ of Pakistan Awami Tehreek underway in Lahore

December 30, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahir ul Qadri on Saturday kicked off his partyâ€™s â€˜All Parties Conferenceâ€™ to devise a strategy against PML-Nâ€™s federal government on the issue of Model Town tragedy.

PAT Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri started the conference with his speech.

Leaders from opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan and representatives of religious parties are attending the APC.

The leaders of the opposition parties will devise a future strategy against the federal government and demand action against the officials involved in the Model Town carnage.

A joint statement will be issued at conclusion of the meeting. - Samaa


Story first published: 30th December 2017

 

