Pakistani celebrities who died in 2017

Human life is mortal. People come and go from our lives. In 2017, we have lost many famous celebrities. Here is a round-up of Pakistani celebrities who passed away last year.

Dr Ruth Pfau

Dr. Ruth Pfau, the guardian angel who transformed the destiny of several leprosy patients in Pakistan, died in Karachi on August 15 at the age of 87.

Her burial was attended by President Mamnoon Hussain, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah among a large number of people.

Aamir Zaki

Guitar legend Aamir Zaki died on June 2, 2017. Zaki died of heart failure. He was 49.

After his short stint with Vital Signs, Zaki released his debut album Signature in 1995, from which the song ‘Mera Pyaar’ became a massive hit. The teenage prodigy also toured India, Dubai, England and the USA with Alamgir and then played on two of his hit songs ‘Keh De Na’ and ‘Albela Rahi’.

Bano Qudsia

‘Raja Gidh’ author Bano Qudsia, who was an eminent Urdu and Punjabi writer, passed away on February 4, 2017 in Lahore after protracted illness. She was 88.

She was born in 1928 in Ferozpur, Punjab, British India. She migrated to Pakistan after the partition of India.

Bano Qudsia is one of the most renowned female writer of Pakistan. Most famously known for her master piece novel “Raja Gidh”, Bano Qudsia has more then 2 dozen of literary novels, short story collections and Dramas to her credit.

Wife of another renowned writer, Late Ashfaq Ahmad, Bano Qudsia has introduced a unique style of writing involving human emotions, psychology and scientific principles into a single genre.

She also wrote for television and stage in both the Urdu and Punjabi languages. Her play Aadhi Baat has been called “a classic”.

‘Bil Batori’

Actress Nusrat Ara, famously known for her character of ‘Bil Batori’ in popular children drama series of 1993 ‘Ainak Wala Jin’ passed away in Lahore on Oct 13.

The renowned actress of PTV drama was unwell for last few years. She died at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital where she was admitted due to respiratory issues.

The flamboyant ‘Bil Batori’ character will remain unforgettable owing to Nusrat Ara’s classic performance in the iconic character.

Iftikhar Qaisar

Pride of Performance-winning TV actor Iftikhar Qaiser passed away after a long illness in Peshawar 17 September 2017. He acted in Urdu, Hindko and Pashto plays and was the recipient of several accolades.

Iftikhar Qaiser launched his acting career in his early teens from a play of PTV, Peshawar centre. He will be remembered as a versatile actor who performed in hundreds of Hindko, Pashto and Urdu plays. With an acting career spread over 45 years, he had amassed a large fan following. He was awarded the President’s Pride of Performance for his immense contribution to performing art.

Ibrahim Joyo

Renowned writer, Ibrahim Joyo, called the voice of the century, passed away at the age of 102 on 9 November 2017 in Hyderabad.

Being a writer, scholar and social and political worker, Joyo had a versatile career and an eventful life. He was known for his peculiar views on secularism and socialism. But besides that, he rendered services for Sindh and its people.

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan

Ustad Bade Fateh Ali Khan passed away on 4 January 2017. He was amongst the foremost Khyal vocalists in Pakistan, and a leading exponent of the Patiala Gharana (stylistic lineage).

Bade Fateh Ali Khan suffered lung disease in the last week of December 2016. He was admitted to for 10 days. He died at the age of 82 on the 4 January 2017.

He was one of a few practitioners of music who acquired legendary status in his own lifetime.

Story first published: 31st December 2017