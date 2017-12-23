

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain and Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Saturday expressed their satisfaction at the current level of bilateral relationship between the two countries.

They expressed these views during a telephonic call made by Turkmenistan president to the president of Pakistan, Foreign Office said in a press statement.

They agreed that both sides needed to make efforts to further enhance the economic relations through joint ventures in agriculture, textile, livestock and IT sectors.

The two leaders acknowledged the importance of early implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project.

The Turkmenistan president informed that Turkmenistan had completed the rail network up to the border of Afghanistan and expressed his desire to extend it to Pakistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain appreciated and welcomed the Turkmenistan efforts aimed at enhancing connectivity between both the countries and the region.

The Turkmenistan president invited president of Pakistan to witness the ground breaking ceremony for the Afghanistan section of the TAPI gas pipeline project scheduled to be held in February 2018 at Turkmenistan-Afghanistan border.

He also conveyed New Year greetings and expressed his gratitude to President Mamnoon Hussain for witnessing the inaugural ceremony of the V-Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games held in September in Ashgabat.

The president of Pakistan thanked his Turkmenistan counterpart for the warm message of felicitations and conveyed New Year greetings to the Turkmenistan president, as well as, the people of Turkmenistan.

President Mamnoon Hussain also conveyed his best wishes for the â€˜Neutrality Dayâ€™ of Turkmenistanâ€™, which was celebrated on December 12. â€“ APP

Story first published: 23rd December 2017