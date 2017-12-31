NEWS DESK: As terror incidents in the country have markedly receded, Pakistan has been ranked the world’s top travel destination for 2018 by the British Backpacker Society.

The society announced the results, ranking the world’s top 20 adventure travel destinations for 2018, which also include Russia, India, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan and China.

“Pakistan is the clear winner of the British Backpacker Society’s top 20 adventure travel destinations 2018 and we encourage keen travellers to book a trip now,” said the backpackers, Samuel Johnson and Adam Sloper, who have travelled to over 101 countries, on social media.

Responding to the question that why the British Backpacker Society has declared the Karakoram Highway “the greatest road-trip on earth”, the society’s Facebook page counted three reasons: “(i) the stunning otherworldly sights in Gilgit Baltistan such as Attabad Lake, (ii) some of the friendliest and kindest people you will ever met such as these guys at Babusar Top, and (iii) the natural magnificence of the Kaghan Valley.”

According to the society, Pakistan is one of the friendliest countries on earth, with mountain scenery that is beyond anyone’s wildest imagination. They wrote:

“Prepare to be invited into people’s homes, take more selfies than you count, and have every preconception that you ever held about this area of the world changed forever. Pakistan is the clear winner of the British Backpacker Society’s top 20 adventure travel destinations 2018, and the team encourage keen travellers to book a trip today!

When did the British Backpacker visit? The Hunt for Shangri-La 2016.

British Backpacker Society Top Tip: Head north to the astonishing peaks of the Karakoram along the unforgettable Karakoram Highway, probably the world’s greatest roadtrip. It is beautiful, exciting and culturally interesting, and travellers are rewarded at the journey’s end-point with perhaps the most beautiful natural sight on earth, the Hunza Valley.

Joynson, 26, and Sloper, 25, both from southern England, visited Pakistan in the summer of 2016, spending a few days in Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad, from where they travelled through the Kaghan valley to Naran, later heading to Babusar Top to Gilgit. They completed their journey in the tranquil Hunza Valley, where they climbed to the top of the Hon Pass (4,257m) from Karimabad.

Sharing travel tips, Sameul says: “Head north to the astonishing peaks of the Karakoram along the unforgettable Karakoram Highway. It is beautiful, exciting and culturally interesting, and travellers are rewarded at the journey’s end-point with perhaps the most beautiful natural sight on earth, the Hunza Valley.”

British Backpacker Society encourages people to travel to rarely visited destinations in the developing world and is followed by thousands of people online.

Discussing the security concern that lurks in the minds of many foreign tourists, Adam has this advice for travellers: “Our advice would be to put preconceptions on the security situation in Pakistan to one side, and conduct some independent research. You should certainly review travel advisories from respective governments, but also speak to local Pakistanis about the situation.

“We believe that travel is at its best when it changes a visitor’s preconceptions, and few experiences achieve this more than travelling in Pakistan,” he implored.

Story first published: 31st December 2017