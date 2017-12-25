

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Sunday demanded the United States (US) to ensure return of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

Pakistan had launched fencing for securing its border with Afghanistan because it was imperative for combating terrorism, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Afghanistan should focus on the ‘border management’ and fulfill its responsibility in that regard, he said.

Expressing serious concerns over the situation in neighboring country, he said the allied forces equipping with modern weapons and thousands of soldiers could not establish peace in Afghanistan.

According to the information and reports, the groups of Daesh were operating in eight to nine provinces of Afghanistan, he said.Â The militant groups were also active in vast areas of Afghanistan, he added.

Expressing dismay over peace situation in Afghanistan, he said a huge part was not under the control of Afghan government. Pakistan had extended a lot of cooperation with United States on different occasion in past but our country had to face huge losses rather than benefit, he said.

Some foreign forces did not want to see Pakistan as a powerful state but Pakistan could not be intimated with threats of any country, he said.Â Pakistan armed forces were fully capable to defend the motherland, Khawaja Asif said.Â Nearly 9,000 ton opium was being cultivated in Afghanistan, which was an alarming situation, he said.

It was strange that a huge cache of narcotics amounting 150 billion dollar was being smuggled from Afghanistan in the presence of allied forces.

Khawaja Asif said the US had failed to establish peace in Afghanistan. The US was blaming Pakistan after its failure in Afghanistan, he added.

Pakistan had asked the US to provide actionable information but no such information were being provided to our country, he said. To a question regarding meeting of Kulbhushan Jadhav, with his family, he said, “On humanitarian grounds, Pakistan had given permission.”

Voicing concerns over the situation in Occupied valley of Kashmir, he said India was involved in the massive human rights violations and killing of Kashmiri people.

Story first published: 25th December 2017