Pakistan rejects Indian allegations about visit of Jadhav’s wife, mother

December 26, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Categorically rejecting the Indian “baseless allegations and twists” about the visit of the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav, Pakistan on Tuesday said it did not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words.

“The Indian baseless allegations and twists, that come 24 hours later, about the visit of the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav, a convicted terrorist and spy, who has confessed to his crimes, are categorically rejected,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

“We do not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words. Our openness and transparency belies these allegations,” the statement added.

The Spokesperson said if Indian concerns were serious, the guests or the Indian DHC should have raised them during the visit, with the media, which was readily available, but at a safe distance, as requested by India.

“The fact is that Cdr. Jadhav’s mother publicly thanked Pakistan for the humanitarian gesture. This was recorded by the media. Nothing more needs to be said,” the statement concluded. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 26th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Miftah Ismail appointed as Advisor to PM on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs

December 26, 2017 11:50 pm

Watch: Suspicious metal object in shoes of Jadhav’s wife

December 26, 2017 11:25 pm

Some metal object was hidden in shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife: FO

December 26, 2017 10:36 pm

SC bars admissions in private medical colleges across Pakistan

December 26, 2017 7:59 pm

Yearly Review: What happened in July 2017?

December 26, 2017 7:11 pm

Yearly Review: What happened in June 2017?

December 26, 2017 7:06 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017
Khara Sach |‬ SAMAA TV |‬ 26 Dec 2017
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 26 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.