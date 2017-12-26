Pakistan rejects Indian allegations about visit of Jadhav’s wife, mother

ISLAMABAD: Categorically rejecting the Indian “baseless allegations and twists” about the visit of the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav, Pakistan on Tuesday said it did not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words.

“The Indian baseless allegations and twists, that come 24 hours later, about the visit of the wife and mother of Commander Jadhav, a convicted terrorist and spy, who has confessed to his crimes, are categorically rejected,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a statement issued here.

“We do not wish to indulge in a meaningless battle of words. Our openness and transparency belies these allegations,” the statement added.

The Spokesperson said if Indian concerns were serious, the guests or the Indian DHC should have raised them during the visit, with the media, which was readily available, but at a safe distance, as requested by India.

“The fact is that Cdr. Jadhav’s mother publicly thanked Pakistan for the humanitarian gesture. This was recorded by the media. Nothing more needs to be said,” the statement concluded. – APP

Story first published: 26th December 2017