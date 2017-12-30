Pakistan regrets non-issuance of visas to devotees by India

Pakistan has regretted the last minute postponement and non-issuance of visas by India for the visit of 192 Pakistani devotees to participate in the Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi.

Spokesperson of foreign office Dr Muhammad Faisal, in a statement today (Saturday), said the visit was to take place under the provisions of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines and is a regular annual feature.

As a result of this Indian decision, the Pakistani devotees will be deprived of the opportunity to participate in the Urs begining from Monday. The spokesperson said this is unfortunate and runs counter to the letter and spirit of the 1974 Protocol and objective of people-to-people contacts.

The spokesperson said such measures also undermine the efforts aimed at improving the environment and normalizing relations between the two countries. – APP

Story first published: 30th December 2017