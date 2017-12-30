According to details, drug addict named Abdul Raheem held his family members hostage in the jurisdiction of Morgah Police Station after they stopped him from committing suicide. He also shot dead an individual and wounded a 50-year-old man in the process.A rescue operation was carried out in which an injured 50-year-old man and a child were rescued whereas Raheem was arrested by the law enforcement agencies in a wounded state.Raheem was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.A police official stated that Raheem was a drug addict and was a father of six children. Earlier, it was also stated that the suspect was mentally challenged as well."He was involved in construction business," he said.

