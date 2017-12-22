Not knives, not guns: CCTV footage shows robbers stealing with a bomb

December 22, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
FAISALABAD: A new CCTV footage from Faisalabad shows a couple of robbers stealing cash from a shop by using a bomb.Â 

We've heard of robberies taking place with looters carrying guns and knives but getting away with hundreds of thousands of rupees by using a bomb has to be a first one.

This is exactly what happened in Faisalabad when a couple of robbers stole hundreds of thousands of rupees by threatening to blow up the shop with a bomb.

"Hand over the money or we will blow up the shop," he said.

The two dacoits made away with the money in a few minutes. The incident occurred at a shop in Faisalabad's Samanabad area.
