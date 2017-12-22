No party allows freedom of expression like PML-N does: Nisar

December 22, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that no other political party in Pakistan allows freedom of expression like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) does, Samaa reported.

He made the statement while speaking to media here on Friday.

Nisar said that N-League is going through a critical phase as a ruling party.

Nisar advised PML-N to make decision intellectually instead of emotions. He said, “Some decisions require political consultations”.

“The inclusion of non-political elements damages the roots of a political party,” he added.

The former interior minister said that he doesn’t consider that person a politician who hasn’t even contested a local bodies election.

He said that the nomination of Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif as PML-N’s candidate for prime minister in the 2018 general elections can prove to be effective.

The former minister went on to say that political parties do not function with tweets and tickers.

“Personally, I am against the policies of confrontation,” he added.

Nisar stated that the leaders should avoid confronting each other on useless disputes.

He said that political workers cannot even think of becoming a part of a movement against the judiciary.


Email This Post

Story first published: 22nd December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Shehbaz Sharif gives witty reply in response to question on PM nomination

December 22, 2017 2:58 pm

PM Abbasi to arrive in Karachi today on three-day visit

December 22, 2017 12:24 pm

In PML-N, Nawaz Sharif has the last word: Mushahidullah

December 21, 2017 8:24 pm

From ‘Mujhay Kyun Nikala’ to Zardari’s bhangra–here’s what dominated social media in 2017

December 21, 2017 2:44 pm

Nawaz nominates Shehbaz as PM candidate for next elections

December 21, 2017 1:58 pm

Is Jemima Khan coming to Pakistan in 2018?

December 20, 2017 4:12 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Muttasreen | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

By: Gulrukh Tausif

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.