ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said that no other political party in Pakistan allows freedom of expression like Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) does, Samaa reported.

He made the statement while speaking to media here on Friday.

Nisar said that N-League is going through a critical phase as a ruling party.

Nisar advised PML-N to make decision intellectually instead of emotions. He said, “Some decisions require political consultations”.

“The inclusion of non-political elements damages the roots of a political party,” he added.

The former interior minister said that he doesn’t consider that person a politician who hasn’t even contested a local bodies election.

He said that the nomination of Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif as PML-N’s candidate for prime minister in the 2018 general elections can prove to be effective.

The former minister went on to say that political parties do not function with tweets and tickers.

“Personally, I am against the policies of confrontation,” he added.

Nisar stated that the leaders should avoid confronting each other on useless disputes.

He said that political workers cannot even think of becoming a part of a movement against the judiciary.

Story first published: 22nd December 2017