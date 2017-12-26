No Indian troops entered Pakistani territory on Monday: ISPR



RAWALPINDI: Not a single troop of Indian army crossed the Line of Control (LoC) to enter Pakistani territory earlier on Monday, Pakistan Army Tuesday said ruling out any physical Indian attack on its outpost.

Pakistan Army’s public affairs department denied the claims of Indian media regarding Indian military’s incursion into Pakistani territory. According to a statement the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), three Pakistani soldiers were martyred on Monday after Indian forces opened unprovoked firing in the Rakh Chakri sector of LoC.

No Indian soldier crossed over LOC. Indian media claim is continuation of their self defeating projections to satisfy domestic audience. â€” Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) December 26, 2017

Reacting in its traditional hysteria to Pakistani magnanimity regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with his wife and mother, Indian media claimed that Indian army commandos had crossed the LoC and conducted a physical raid at a Pakistan Army post.

Director General ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor resorted to micro-blogging website and held the Indian media reports as a “continuation of the self-defeating projections to satisfy domestic audience”.

In the Monday’s unprovoked firing by Indian troops, one soldier also was injured.

Earlier today, Pakistan’s Foreign Office summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and lodged strong protest with him over repeated ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the LoC.

Story first published: 26th December 2017