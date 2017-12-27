Newly-married woman sexually abused by panchayat members in Faisalabad

December 27, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




FAISALABAD: In a shameful incident, a woman was allegedly raped by some influential members of a panchayat (village council) in an area of Faisalabad.

The 18-year-old woman was subjected to the sexual abuse following her love marriage to a 25-year-old man.

According to our correspondent, the victim's father-in-law said in his statement to Tandlianwala area police that the womanâ€™s father was unhappy with her love marriage and approached the local panchayat for return of his daughter.

He said he handed over the victim to two panchayat members in November on the promise that she will be returned to his home after a proper rukhsati ceremony arranged by her father.

However, three panchayat members repeatedly raped the victim after taking her to their own home, the man stated in the FIR.

He said those who abused the young woman for nearly a month also threatened to kill her. But she managed to flee the house on December 12 and reached her husband's home. â€“ Samaa
Email This Post

Story first published: 27th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Hajj policy for 2018 announced

December 27, 2017 10:53 pm

Pakistan grieves Benazir Bhutto, 10 years after assassination

December 27, 2017 6:20 pm

Devastation of Corruption

December 27, 2017 4:56 pm

‘Baba Rahmat’ should stop visiting hospitals and tend to pending cases: Safdar

December 27, 2017 4:35 pm

PM Abbasi says Pakistan is on path of prosperity

December 27, 2017 4:33 pm

The 5 times that Benazir Bhutto spoke and impressed us all

December 27, 2017 3:15 pm

 

Full Programs

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017
Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 Dec 2017

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 27 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 27 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Dec 2017

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 27 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Maemuna Sadaf

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.