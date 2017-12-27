Newly-married woman sexually abused by panchayat members in Faisalabad

The 18-year-old woman was subjected to the sexual abuse following her love marriage to a 25-year-old man.According to our correspondent, the victim's father-in-law said in his statement to Tandlianwala area police that the womanâ€™s father was unhappy with her love marriage and approached the local panchayat for return of his daughter.He said he handed over the victim to two panchayat members in November on the promise that she will be returned to his home after a proper rukhsati ceremony arranged by her father.However, three panchayat members repeatedly raped the victim after taking her to their own home, the man stated in the FIR.He said those who abused the young woman for nearly a month also threatened to kill her. But she managed to flee the house on December 12 and reached her husband's home. â€“ Samaa

