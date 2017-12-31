New Year’s Eve: All roads to Sea View to remain open



Update Sindh Govt decides not to block roads in #Karachi this evening

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah announced this Sunday morning as he visited different areas of the city. He told the media that he had ordered that planned blockades and traffic diversions be removed. He further requested the people of Karachi to celebrate the New Year responsibly."The citizens of Karachi are responsible," he said. "Youngsters would not create problems for themselves or others".He issued instructions to the commissioner Karachi and deputy inspector general (DIG) South to allow citizens to freely enjoy the occasion. However, he directed them to ensure that action is taken against those using firearms, one-wheeling on motorcycles and illegally racing.Earlier, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal also issued similar instructions while visiting Sea View.Speaking to the media, Siyal said that he heard reports of routes to the Seaview being blocked with containers, upon which he ordered all the roads to be opened so that the citizens could freely celebrate the coming of 2018.Meanwhile, Section 144 would remain in effect regarding aerial firing and one-wheeling and they would not be tolerated at any cost, the minister said.Soon after the directives of the CM and home minister, the containers placed on roads leading towards the Sea View by the traffic police were removed.Sea View has remained closed in the past few years on New Year's Eve amid security concerns.

