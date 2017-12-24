Nawaz’s movement against judiciary will be against Shahbaz: Imran Khan

December 24, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




ISLAMABAD: Chairman PTI Imran Khan said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's movement will be against PML-N's candidate for prime minister in 2018 general elections Shahbaz Sharif, Samaa reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief made the statement during Samaa TV program News Beat hosted by Paras Jahanzeb.

He said that there is no difference between Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

Khan said that PML-N will face a strong retaliation if they come out on the streets against the judiciary.

"The nation is standing with the Supreme Court of Pakistan," Khan said.
Email This Post

Story first published: 24th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Imran Khan’s protest is biggest issue of Pakistan, says Iqbal

December 24, 2017 4:32 pm

Maryam Nawaz, Jahangir Tareen engage in Twitter war

December 24, 2017 1:07 pm

PML-N to launch “Tehreek-e-Adal” on Dec 26

December 24, 2017 12:27 pm

No party allows freedom of expression like PML-N does: Nisar

December 22, 2017 5:55 pm

Cartoon – Sabir Nazar

December 22, 2017 5:17 pm

Shehbaz Sharif gives witty reply in response to question on PM nomination

December 22, 2017 2:58 pm

 

Full Programs

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 24 Dec 2017
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 24 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.