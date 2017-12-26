Nawaz subjects judiciary to severe criticism, terms Imran ‘blue eyed boy’

Nawaz Sharif criticised the recent decisions of the apex court in his speech address to the participants of PML-N's social media convention."Baseless allegations are used to register references against one family," said Nawaz. "On the other hand, one is found to be a beneficiary owner but no references are registered in that case," he added.Nawaz Sharif referred indirectly to PTI chief Imran Khan as the 'blue eyed boy' and said that despite the cricketer-turned-politician admitting to his crimes, Imran was able to escape."Those who should have been disqualified escaped it completely," he said. "This injustice will not be accepted at any cost," he added to loud cheers from his supporters.Nawaz Sharif slammed the apex court's decision to disqualify him, stating that his only crime according to the judgment had been not accepting a salary that was receivable from his own son's company."Have you ever heard of anything like this before? Tell me if you have," he challenged the crowd.Nawaz Sharif lamented about the condition of the country, stating that it had worsened after he had been disqualified by the Supreme Court."Pakistan's foreign reserves are slowly depleting," he said. "The stock market used to register high numbers during my era but now it has slumped to a new low," he added.Nawaz Sharif claimed that he had delivered on his promise to rid the country of load-shedding. He said that electricity was being supplied more than its demand in the country.The former Prime Minister slammed PTI chief Imran Khan, warning him that in elections 2018, he would suffer defeat."When he loses elections, he cries foul and puts forth allegations of rigging," said Nawaz Sharif. "Mark my words--you will lose this election as well and be clean bowled," he added to loud cheers from supporters.

Story first published: 26th December 2017