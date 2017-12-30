Nawaz Sharif to leave for Saudi Arabia tonight

December 30, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LAHORE: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is also set to leave for Saudi Arabia on Saturday, Samaa reported.

Saudi Arabia has once again become the epicentre of Pakistani politics as the central leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has gathered in the country.

Chairman of the ruling party and former prime minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif will chair key party meetings.

Sharif will also meet the Turkish Prime Minister Binali YÄ±ldÄ±rÄ±m and Saudi officials on his visit to the country.

Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and Senator Dr. Asif Saeed Kirmani are already in the country.


Story first published: 30th December 2017

 

