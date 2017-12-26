Nawaz responsible for weakening Kulbhushan case: Sheikh Rashid

December 26, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Monday leveled serious allegations against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, accusing him of deliberately weakening the case against Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav.

The AML chief made these accusations on SAMAA TV’s program Khara Sach. Sheikh Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif had never taken the name of Kulbhushan Jhadav nor criticised the RAW agent a single time.

“Nawaz is responsible for deliberately weakening the case of Kulbhushan Jhadav,” he said. “These are liars, thieves, looters and dishonest people,” he said, referring to the Sharifs.

Sheikh Rashid urged masses to take to the streets to get rid of Nawaz Sharif.

“You will have to come out (on the streets) because Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan cannot go forward at the same time,” he said.

Sheikh Rashid also ruled out the possibility that a political conflict existed between Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.


