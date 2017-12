ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating 142nd birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah today, with renewed commitment to work hard for realization of the ideals he envisioned for Pakistan.

It is a public holiday today and national flag is being hoisted at all public and private buildings.

The day dawn with Qur’an Khawani at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. A change of guards ceremony was held at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

A number of events, including seminars, debates and exhibitions, are being planned both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid.

In their separate messages on the occasion of birth anniversary of Father of the Nation, President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have urged the nation to get united for the noble cause of national progress and prosperity.

The President said the ideal way to pay tribute to the great Quaid is not to hesitate from any sacrifice for the development and prosperity of the motherland.

He said the relevance of Quaid’s teachings and thought is increasing with every passing day as he had given us the golden principles of unity, faith and discipline using his foresight and political acumen.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his message said this day has a special significance for the whole nation because besides paying tributes to the great leader, it is a day to reiterate the resolve for reviving Quaid’s thoughts and move forward with his ideas.

He said on this day, the nation should retrospect how much we have succeeded in achieving the highest objectives set by our great Quaid for which the state of Pakistan was created.

Story first published: 25th December 2017