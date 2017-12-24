Nation to celebrate birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam on Monday

The nation celebrates on Monday the birth anniversary of Founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with renewed commitment to work hard for realization of ideas he envisioned for Pakistan.

It will be a public holiday and national flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings.

The day will dawn with Qur’an Khawani at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. A change of guards ceremony will also be held at Mazar-e-Quaid.

A number of other events have been planned both at official and civil society levels to highlight life, achievements and different aspects of the personality of the Quaid.

Radio Pakistan will also broadcast special programmes, discussions, interviews and reports to highlight different phases of independence struggle and the leadership role of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. – APP

