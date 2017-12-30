NAB takes notice of irregularities in Gwadar land allotment

December 30, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

QUETTA: Irregularities and embezzlement of millions found in Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GIEDA) in Allotment of Industrial and Commercial Plots, resulting in massive loss to national exchequer, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) took notice on Saturday.

According to Spokesman Balochistan NAB, Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority put economic progress and prosperity of Balochistan at stake.

GIEDA industrial Development Authority became Estate Agency instead of the industrial development authority. Commercial Plots were allocated to relatives and favored buyers while real investors were ignored.

Government will treat with iron hands all those who are hindering economic development of Balochistan through corruption, remarked Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal.

The condition of being industrialist was not taken into accord, beside this files were sold and resulting in massive embezzlement. Qualified industrialists and applicants meeting the standards of allotment were not prioritize.

National treasury has been incredibly damaged. Further investigations are underway and other government employees involved in the case will also be brought into investigation.

Chairman NAB said National Accountability Bureau is committed to bringing people who are engaged in corruption in the way of economic activity to the court of law and get punish.

Economic advancement of Balochistan is essential for development of Pakistan. Real investors interested in investing in Gwadar have the right to invest in terms of rules and regulations. We are ready to take all possible steps for removing corrupt elements hampering Gwadar’s economic growth. – APP


Email This Post

Story first published: 30th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

India using Afghan soil to hamper CPEC: Ahsan

December 28, 2017 8:00 pm

Shehbaz on NAB’s radar shortly after PML-N nominates him as PM candidate

December 28, 2017 1:59 pm

NAB chief approves filing of six corruption references

December 27, 2017 11:15 pm

NAB begins inquiry into offshore companies of Pakistanis in Panama, British Virgin Island

December 26, 2017 10:42 pm

Dream of strong economic cooperation linked to regional peace: President

December 24, 2017 6:26 pm

Speakers call for joint mechanism on connectivity, security, anti-terrorism

December 24, 2017 2:30 pm

 

Full Programs

Khatra | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017
Khatra | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 29 Dec 2017

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 Dec 2017

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 29 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Iqra Junejo

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Maemuna Sadaf

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.