NAB begins inquiry into offshore companies of Pakistanis in Panama, British Virgin Island

December 26, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureaus (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, taking notice of 435 offshore companies of Pakistanis in Panama and British Virgin Island, Tuesday directed immediate inquiry into the matter.

He directed the bureau that the matter should be investigated without any pressure or influence, a press statement said.

The chairman also directed the bureau to approach Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to collect information about those 435 offshore companies.

The prominent personalities, established offshore companies in Panama and British Virgin Island also included former chairmen of FBR, Abdullah Yousaf and Aleem Khan.

The offshore company of Aleem Khan namely HEXAM was established and registered in 2004 in British Virgin Island. – APP


