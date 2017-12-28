Musharraf is a coward and a killer: Bilawal Bhutto fires back

December 28, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that former army chief General (r) Pervez Musharraf was a coward and a killer. 

Video: Musharraf calls Bilawal Bhutto a woman in latest video message

In response to Musharraf’s criticism on Bilawal in which the military dictator called him a woman, Bilawal said that he had never seen a coward like Musharraf.

“He is a coward and a killer,” said Bilawal. “Besides Shaheed Benazir, Musharraf also had Nawab Akbar Bugti killed,” he added.

Bilawal said that if Musharraf was such a brave person then he should come to Pakistan and face the cases against him.

He also criticised Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan, terming both leaders as ‘blue eyed boys’ and said that a rift had taken place between the two.

“Both blue eyed boys are in conflict with each other,” he added.

Bilawal said that PPP wished elections would take place according to their schedule and not be delayed.

Bilawal was responding to Musharraf’s earlier statement in which he had referred to the Bhutto scion as a woman and told him to act like a man.

In his video message, Musharraf had also placed the blame of Benazir Bhutto’s murder on PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and stated that he had been the real beneficiary of Benazir’s murder.


Story first published: 28th December 2017

 

