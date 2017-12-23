MQMâ€™s notorious hit-man Raees Mama arrested

According to our correspondent, Raees Mama, who was head of MQMâ€™s militant wing, was finally collared by Interpol in Malaysia.Mama is facing more than 50 criminal cases, including murder, in Karachi.In Oct 2015, a local antiterrorism court issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Raees Mama and other absconders.He has also been declared a proclaimed offender in a case pertaining to providing shelter to terrorists.Reports said Mama was also involved in land grabbing in Karachi. He fled Pakistan after the start of Rangers-led â€˜Karachi operationâ€™ in 2013. â€“ Samaa

Story first published: 23rd December 2017