MQMâ€™s notorious hit-man Raees Mama arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: The Interpol arrested Raees Mama, a notorious target-killer of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), in Malaysia. He will soon be handed over to Pakistani authorities, Samaa reported Saturday.
According to our correspondent, Raees Mama, who was head of MQMâ€™s militant wing, was finally collared by Interpol in Malaysia.
Mama is facing more than 50 criminal cases, including murder, in Karachi.
In Oct 2015, a local antiterrorism court issued non-bailable warrants for the arrest of Raees Mama and other absconders.
He has also been declared a proclaimed offender in a case pertaining to providing shelter to terrorists.
Reports said Mama was also involved in land grabbing in Karachi. He fled Pakistan after the start of Rangers-led â€˜Karachi operationâ€™ in 2013. â€“ Samaa
Story first published: 23rd December 2017