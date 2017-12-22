Mohmand Agency: Three FC soldiers martyred in cross-border attack

December 22, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
GHALANAI: Three FC soldiers were martyred in terrorists’ attack from across the border at Shunkrai near Pak-Afghan Border in Mohmand Agency on Friday.

According to ISPR, the terrorists attacked from across the border on Frontiers Corps troops that were busy in construction of new border post at Shunkrai area.

ISPR said Pakistani forces responded and killed five terrorists, injuring many others.

ISPR said “Pakistan is paying price of Afghan forces’ capacity lack / ungoverned spaces on Afghan side of the border.” – Samaa


