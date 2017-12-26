Model Town carnage did not occur but with Nawaz Sharif’s nod, says Qadri

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri Tuesday said his party and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have decided to broaden the mutual consultation and the two parties will sit together in All Parties Conference being convened on December 30.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Imran Khan, he said he has never been in a slight doubt regarding Nawaz Sharif’s involvement in Model Town massacre on June 17, 2014.

“The carnage in Model Town did not take place but with the consent of Nawaz Sharif,” he clarified adding Shehbaz Sharif was the one who formally ordered the carnage and Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah was the one who headed the execution.

Imran Khan reiterated his support for Tahirul Qadri and his Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) for pursuing justice in the Model Town case. He said, “I came here today with my team to reassure PAT and Qadri that our party and the people of Pakistan are with them.”

“PTI will stand by whatever decision PAT takes,” he added, asserting Model Town tragedy is not an issue of PAT alone, instead, it is an issue for the people of Pakistan.

The PTI chief Criticized Nawaz Sharif calling as worse than a dictator as “they are a mafia”, adding, “They tried their best to hide what they did in Model Town.”

Imran Khan also said the state institutions are working for Sharif family as NAB is saving them in the Hudaibiya case and FBR made forged documents for them.

Meantime, the Punjab Police also are at their “beck and call, he added.

Referring to the movement announced by the ousted prime minister, the PTI Chairman noted Nawaz Sharif can never start any movement, claiming the ousted premier is finished now but he has no realization of the reality as yet.

Qadri welcomed Imran Khan for support and standing by him saying the PTI chief has fought the case as his own, and remarked, “Imran Khan has jointly struggled with us and has stood by us throughout.”

Story first published: 26th December 2017