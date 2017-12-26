Some metal object was hidden in shoes of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife: FO

According to a statement of Pakistani foreign office, the shoes of Chetankul Jadhav were taken from herÂ as Pakistani authorities suspected there was something fixed in them.Hence, Pakistani authorities decided to keep her shoes with them for investigation purpose. Meantime, all her belongings including jewellery was returned to her, the Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said in a statement.The probe is in progress in order to ascertain if a camera or a recording chip was rigged to her shoes, added the spokesperson.It is pertinent to note here that the Indian spy's wife Chentankul and mother Avanti arrived in Pakistan on Monday to meet him after Pakistan granted this meeting to happen on humanitarian grounds. The meeting took place at the office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad.

Story first published: 26th December 2017