ISLAMABAD: Arrested Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav is expected to meet his mother and wife shortly in Islamabad, Samaa reported.

Pakistan permits the meeting of wife and mother of Commander Jadhav with him, as a humanitarian gesture, on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 25, 2017

12.01 pm: FO spokesman stated that Pakistan permits the meeting of wife and mother of Commander Jadhav with him, as a humanitarian gesture, on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

11.40 am: Jadhav’s mother and wife will be taken to the Foreign Office shortly.

11.40 am: Special security arrangements have been made for the occasion.

11.39 am: They have reached Pakistan via flight EK-612.

11.38 am: The plane carrying Jadhav’s mother and wife has landed in Pakistan.

11.19 am: The staff of India’s High Commission has reached Rawal Lounge of the airport.

11.19 am: Jadhav’s wife and mother are reaching Pakistan shortly via connecting flight from Dubai.

Earlier, “India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat,” FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@ForeignOfficePk) December 23, 2017

Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif confirmed that consular access was granted to India for humanitarian reason. Asif said, “We didn’t want any weakness in our case in the ICJ over the meeting.”

The Deputy High Commissioner of India J.P. Singh will be present in the meeting as well.

