By: Samaa Web Desk

Nobel Peace Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday urged the Pakistani government to expedite FATA's merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.Â

In a video message shared from her Twitter account, the activist stated that the people of FATA had been deprived of their basic human rights.

"I urge the government to take steps to merge FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as soon as possible so that the people can have access to their fundamental human rights," he said.

"I stand with FATA Youth Jirga and demand the government to pass FATA reforms as soon as possible," she added.