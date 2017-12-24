According to details, Police apprehended the lawyer identified as Shams-ul-Islam for brawling with them.A case was filed against him and was taken to Darakhshan Police Station. SHO Aurangzaib Khattak said that he would be dealt according with the law.Political leaders and counsel arrived at the scene and demanded his release.Sindh Assembly member of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Mehfooz Yar Khan said that it was not right to arrest a senior counsel that way.Earlier, the lawyer brawled with a police officer on 10th December when he was stopped due to over speeding.Police produced Islam this morning before Judicial Magistrate South for the hearing of his case and the lawyer was released on bail.

Story first published: 24th December 2017