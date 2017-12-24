Lawyer’s brawl with cops lands him in custody, released on bail

December 24, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




KARACHI: A lawyer was arrested over brawling with police officers here in Karachi, Samaa reported on Sunday.

According to details, Police apprehended the lawyer identified as Shams-ul-Islam for brawling with them.

A case was filed against him and was taken to Darakhshan Police Station. SHO Aurangzaib Khattak said that he would be dealt according with the law.

Political leaders and counsel arrived at the scene and demanded his release.

Sindh Assembly member of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Mehfooz Yar Khan said that it was not right to arrest a senior counsel that way.

Earlier, the lawyer brawled with a police officer on 10th December when he was stopped due to over speeding.

Police produced Islam this morning before Judicial Magistrate South for the hearing of his case and the lawyer was released on bail.
Email This Post

Story first published: 24th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Karachi: PSP staging power show in Liaquatabad today

December 24, 2017 6:22 pm

Watch: Rickshaw driver brawls with traffic police wardens

December 24, 2017 12:09 pm

Little mistake costs a life in Karachi

December 23, 2017 5:47 pm

Dead City No More

December 23, 2017 12:40 pm

PM launches scheme for promotion of home remittances through M-wallets

December 22, 2017 10:44 pm

Security measures discussed for PSL 3 final in Karachi

December 22, 2017 7:50 pm

 

Full Programs

Sports Action | Samaa TV | 24 Dec 2017
Sports Action | Samaa TV | 24 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 23 Dec 2017

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.