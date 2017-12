ISLAMABAD: Kulbhush Jadhav will meet his mother and wife on Monday (today) after at the Foreign Office (FO) here in Islamabad after India was granted consular access to the arrested Indian spy, Samaa reported.

According to details, Jadhav’s family relatives will arrive on Monday and will leave the very same day.

“India informs that the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav will arrive by commercial flight on 25 Dec and leave the same day. Indian DHC in Islamabad will be the accompanying diplomat,” FO spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

Foreign Office Khawaja Muhammad Asif confirmed that consular access was granted to India for humanitarian reason. Asif said, “We didn’t want any weakness in our case in the ICJ over the meeting.”

The Deputy High Commissioner of India J.P. Singh will be present in the meeting as well.

Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani authorities as he entered into the country from Iran on March 3rd, 2016.

His case is pending at the International Court of Justice.

Jadhav was sentenced to death on April 10th, 2017 after being convicted of espionage and espionage whereas the International Court of Justice ordered Pakistan to not execute the arrested Indian spy until the international court reaches its verdict in the case.

