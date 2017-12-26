Khawaja Asif presents action plan for improving ties with Afghanistan

According to details, an official meeting was held by the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan to find out a solution to achieve durable peace in Afghanistan.Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan was ready to offer its full cooperation to Afghanistan in achieving a political solution and for peace to prevail in the country.After the meeting was held, a joint presser was held by all three foreign ministers. Khawaja Asif said that supported the Afghan peace process and would play its party to ensure the situation improved.Chinese foreign minister informed reporters that Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to improve ties and promote peace in the region.He said that the action plan presented by Pakistan was going to prove helpful in maintaining better ties between the two countries.The Afghan foreign minister thanked China for its efforts in ensuring peace prevailed in Afghanistan. He said that all three countries denounced any and every form of terrorism without any ambiguity.

Story first published: 26th December 2017