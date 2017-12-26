Khawaja Asif presents action plan for improving ties with Afghanistan

December 26, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!




BEIJING: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif presented an action plan on improving ties with Kabul Tuesday in a meeting with the foreign ministers of China and Afghanistan.Â 

According to details, an official meeting was held by the foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan to find out a solution to achieve durable peace in Afghanistan.

Khawaja Asif said that Pakistan was ready to offer its full cooperation to Afghanistan in achieving a political solution and for peace to prevail in the country.

After the meeting was held, a joint presser was held by all three foreign ministers. Khawaja Asif said that supported the Afghan peace process and would play its party to ensure the situation improved.

Chinese foreign minister informed reporters that Pakistan and Afghanistan had agreed to improve ties and promote peace in the region.

He said that the action plan presented by Pakistan was going to prove helpful in maintaining better ties between the two countries.

The Afghan foreign minister thanked China for its efforts in ensuring peace prevailed in Afghanistan. He said that all three countries denounced any and every form of terrorism without any ambiguity.
Email This Post

Story first published: 26th December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Police should not humiliate public but treat them with respect: Shehbaz

December 26, 2017 1:14 pm

China, Pakistan to look at including Afghanistan in $57 billion economic corridor

December 26, 2017 12:47 pm

China’s Shanghai to battle ‘big city disease’ by limiting population to 25 million

December 26, 2017 12:39 pm

Is Secular Pakistan Possible?

December 26, 2017 12:31 pm

China hands down harshest sentence in multi-year rights crackdown

December 26, 2017 11:31 am

Today marks the 26th death anniversary of renowned poetess Parveen Shakir

December 26, 2017 11:29 am

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 Dec 2017
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 26 Dec 2017
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | 26 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 25 Dec 2017

Khara Sach |â€¬ SAMAA TV |â€¬ 25 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 Dec 2017

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 25 Dec 2017

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Blogs

 

By: Saman Siddiqui

By: Zara Maqbool

By: Faizan Afzal

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.