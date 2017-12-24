Karachi: PSP staging power show in Liaquatabad today

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chief, Mustafa Kamal, is going to address a large public meeting of his party today (Sunday) at Karachiâ€™s Liaquatabad area that is considered as stronghold of Muttahida Qaumi Movement.The rally is being held at Liaquatabad Flyover, with PSP supporters, including a good number of women, have started reaching the venue.Roads leading to the rally site have been blocked.Alongside Kamal, other party leaders will also address the rally participants. - Samaa

