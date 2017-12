Karachi: PSP staging power show in Liaquatabad today

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party chief, Mustafa Kamal, is going to address a large public meeting of his party today (Sunday) at Karachi’s Liaquatabad area that is considered as stronghold of Muttahida Qaumi Movement.The rally is being held at Liaquatabad Flyover, with PSP supporters, including a good number of women, have started reaching the venue.Roads leading to the rally site have been blocked.Alongside Kamal, other party leaders will also address the rally participants. - Samaa

Story first published: 24th December 2017