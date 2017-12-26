Just like institutions, an elected prime minister is also prestigious: Maryam

Speaking to workers of PML-N at the party's social media convention, Maryam Nawaz said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had paid the price for condemning the wrong."Someone is being used by 'someone'," she said.Maryam Nawaz said that those who were elected again and again by the public could never become the victim of any 'minus formula'.She said that it was the vision of Nawaz Sharif that democracy should not be adulterated but should stay pure. Maryam Nawaz said that there was no room for the Doctrine of Necessity in a democratic country.Maryam also did not shy away from paying tribute to PML-N's social media workers, haling their courage for staying defiant in the face of adversity."Workers are afraid of our social media team," she said. "The houses of our social media workers are raided in an attempt to silence them," she added.Maryam said that it was a moment of pride for the party that PML-N's social media team had spread to every street in the country.

Story first published: 26th December 2017