Jahangir Tareen’s son Ali files nomination papers for NA-154 by-election

December 28, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
LODHRAN: Former General Secretary of PTI Jahangir Tareen’s son has submitted nomination papers for the NA-154 by-election to be held in Lodhran. 

According to details, Ali Tareen was nominated by his father Jahangir to be PTI’s candidate in the upcoming NA-154 by-election following which he submitted his nomination papers.

Earlier during the month, Jahangir Tareen was disqualified by the Supreme Court of Pakistan after he was found not ‘honest’ and ‘truthful’ by the apex court as per Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

“The PTI leadership has asked me to be their candidate for the by-election. I am very thankful to everyone. If you think that I am capable, I want to promise you that I will work day and night for the betterment of the my workers,” Ali Tareen had said.

Ali Tareen is a foreign-educated businessman, entrepreneur and social worker who is based in Lahore and Lodhran.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers would be held on January 5, 2018 while polling would be conducted on February 12, 2018.

 


