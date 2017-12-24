Islamabad admin active to put Qadri’s name on ECL

December 24, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: The city administration is active for getting Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) Chairman Dr. Tahir-ul-Qadri’s name included in the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to details, the administration has prepared a report of the cases filed against the PAT chairman.

Islamabad administation stated that five cases of serious nature are filed agaainst the Awami Teheek chief.

Three cases under anti-terrorism act have been filed against Qadri.

The administration of the federal capital has contacted the Interior Ministry to include Qadri’s name in the list.


Story first published: 24th December 2017

 

