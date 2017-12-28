India using Afghan soil to hamper CPEC: Ahsan

Quetta: Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal Thursday said neighboring country India was using Afghanistan soil for hatching conspiracies against China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and spending million of dollars for nefarious designs against Pakistan.

Talking to newsmen after inaugurating an Executive Passport Office in Quetta, the minister said Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav had revealed these conspiracies against the Pakistan and confessed his involvement in various terrorist activities.

Ahsan Iqbal said that recent attack on Church in Quetta was also a result of infiltration from across Afghan border.

He asked the political parties to show unity and unison, rather than opting for politics of agitation to deal conspiracies against the country.

He said it was an era of economic competition and a country would get developed to the extent it is economically stronger. There was a need to empower the democratic system in order to strengthen the country’s economy, he added.

Ahsan said the political instability and leg-pulling strategies always lead towards a weak economy, adding the nation should demonstrate unity to deal the challenges, being faced by the country.

He said “We also invite PAT Chief Tahri ul Qadri to play his role in planning for country’s development and stability during All Parties Conference on December 30, rather than planning an agitation.”

The country’s enemies, he said, wanted to weaken Pakistan, adding politics of agitation could help further foreign agenda against the country.

Rejecting the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) blame on incumbent government for seeking one more NRO, he said “We were going toward country’s prosperity and restoration of peace.”

The minister said the crime ratio in Karachi and Balochistan have reduced significantly following the concrete steps of Pakistan Muslim Nawaz (PML-N)’s government to achieve this target during the last four years.

The Interior Minister expressed the optimism that the Parliament would complete its five-year tenure in coming months which would ultimately strengthen the democratic system and increase respect of the country in international community.

The incumbent government was taking measures for human resources development and provision of higher education to the country’s youth on priority basis, he said, adding Higher Education Commission (HEC) was establishing new educational institutions in Balochistan and announcing scholarships for students to promote education in the province.

Ahsan said the PML-N government had allocated huge funds for the development of Balochistan and construction of one thousands kilometer roads. The old project of Gawadar Quetta Highway has been implemented while work on Gwadar Khuzdar and Ratu Dero road was underway, he said.

He said the natural resources of the province would be fully utilized after the construction of roads network in Balochistan. He said forty new dams in Balochsitan would be constructed under PSDP projects despite the 18th Amendment in Constitution.

He said the government was also taking measures to improve ground water table in the province that would help in boosting agriculture produces.

Khuzdar Engineering University was being updated and Medical College was being established in Gwadar University, he said.

The minister said the CPEC has started to give its results as 80% investment had been allocated for power projects, saying India propaganda against it has been failed.

The CPEC, he said, would emerge as long lasting partnership and all countries of the region would participate in it.

To a question, he said Pakistan had shown big heart by arranging a meeting of Indian Spy Kulbhushan Yadav with his family but the neighboring country violated the ceasefire agreement at LoC on the same day.

High moral grounds were not Pakistan’s weakness, he said, adding that the country has no tolerance for the killer of its citizens.

About establishment of an Executive Passport Office in Quetta, he said modern facilities have been introduced in it which would help citizens to get their passports in an easy way.

The minister said the government has set up this office in accordance of international standards, which would be capable to issue 160 passports in a day.

Modern facilities have been introduced in this office that would help end queues, he said, adding a separate counter for women has also been set up to facilitate them. – APP

Story first published: 28th December 2017