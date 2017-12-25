India kills three Pakistani troops hours after Kulbhushan meeting

December 25, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
SRINAGAR: Reacting to Pakistanâ€™s magnanimity for arranging a meeting between Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and his mother and wife, Indiaâ€™s border security forces killed three Pakistani soldiers on Line of Control (LoC).

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian Army launched an unprovoked attack at Rawalakot on the LoC, killing three Pakistani troops and wounding another.

According to spokesman of Pakistan Army, Indian soldiers launched unprovoked attack on Rakh Chakri sector.

The Pakistani troops retaliated with full force silencing the Indian guns. â€“Samaa


Story first published: 25th December 2017

 

