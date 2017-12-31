Imran Khan gets highest number of votes in Samaa’s Person of the Year poll

December 31, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
Be the first to comment!

A total 23,978 votes were cast. A whopping majority of the votes â€“ 14,929 â€“ went to Imran Khan.

NEWS DESK: The results of Samaaâ€™s Person of the Year poll are out. You guessed it right, ladies and gentlemen, the winner is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan.

Given the social media presence of his supporters and the popularity that he enjoys on the internet, it comes as no surprise that the PTI chief secured the most number of votes.

The winner is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan.

Imran Khan scored a major victory of his political career after the dismissal of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. The 64-year-old chief of the PTI now has a real chance of dethroning the Sharifs in the 2018 general elections if he plays his cards wisely and realize his dream of becoming prime minister.

A total 23,978 votes were cast. A whopping majority of the votes â€“ 14,929 â€“ went to Imran Khan. This means that the PTI chief secured more votes in the poll than all the remaining nine contestants.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari secured the second slot in the poll, bagging a total 2,084 votes. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz head Mian Nawaz Sharif came third with a total 1,602 votes.

The least number of votes were cast in favor of Ayesha Gulalai, who has now formed a splinter faction in the PTI after accusing Imran Khan of sexual misconduct. She secured a total 71 votes.

Meanwhile, the highest ranking among the female contestants nominated for the poll â€“ Ayesha Gulalai, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Malala Yousafzai â€“ was Maryam Nawaz with a total 246 votes. As many as 121 votes were cast in favor of Malala.

Other contestants in the poll were cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (1,485), slain student Mashal Khan (1,459), COAS Qamar Bajwa (1,011) and Justice Asif Saeed Khosa (970).


Email This Post

Story first published: 31st December 2017

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Ten memorable quotes of 2017

December 31, 2017 12:03 pm

Gulalai upset after being denied opportunity to sit on stage at JUI dharna

December 30, 2017 11:19 pm

No NRO for Sharifs this time round: Sheikh Rashid

December 30, 2017 8:29 pm

Ishaq Dar opposes NRO for Nawaz Sharif

December 30, 2017 7:19 pm

Rana Sana reacts to APC on Model Town tragedy

December 30, 2017 7:11 pm

Govt will have to go if sit-in takes place: Dr. Qadri

December 30, 2017 6:54 pm

 

Full Programs

Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017
Emergency Ward | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017
News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

Agenda 360 |â€¬ SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

Awam Ki Awaz | SAMAA TV | 30 Dec 2017

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2017 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.