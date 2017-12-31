A total 23,978 votes were cast. A whopping majority of the votes â€“ 14,929 â€“ went to Imran Khan.

NEWS DESK: The results of Samaaâ€™s Person of the Year poll are out. You guessed it right, ladies and gentlemen, the winner is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan.

Given the social media presence of his supporters and the popularity that he enjoys on the internet, it comes as no surprise that the PTI chief secured the most number of votes.

Imran Khan scored a major victory of his political career after the dismissal of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case. The 64-year-old chief of the PTI now has a real chance of dethroning the Sharifs in the 2018 general elections if he plays his cards wisely and realize his dream of becoming prime minister.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari secured the second slot in the poll, bagging a total 2,084 votes. Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz head Mian Nawaz Sharif came third with a total 1,602 votes.

The least number of votes were cast in favor of Ayesha Gulalai, who has now formed a splinter faction in the PTI after accusing Imran Khan of sexual misconduct. She secured a total 71 votes.

Meanwhile, the highest ranking among the female contestants nominated for the poll â€“ Ayesha Gulalai, Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Malala Yousafzai â€“ was Maryam Nawaz with a total 246 votes. As many as 121 votes were cast in favor of Malala.

Other contestants in the poll were cricket captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (1,485), slain student Mashal Khan (1,459), COAS Qamar Bajwa (1,011) and Justice Asif Saeed Khosa (970).

Story first published: 31st December 2017