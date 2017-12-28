Imran-Qadri meeting proof of new conspiracy being in the works: Maryam

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz tweeted on Wednesday that PTI chief Imran Khan’s meeting with Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri was proof that a new conspiracy was being hatched against democracy.

In a series of tweets against the cricketer-turned-politician, Maryam Nawaz said that a conspiracy against democracy, the state and government was being hatched.

“The biggest defeat for Imran Khan is that instead of being recognised as a democrat, he is known for being a puppet and a conspirator,” she also tweeted.

عمران خان کی اس سے بڑی ناکامی کیا ہو گی کہ اس کی پہچان ایک سیاسی اور جمہوری رہنما کی بجائےایک سازشی اور مہرے کی ھے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 27, 2017

سازشی مہروں کے پاس کوئی عوامی ایجنڈا نہیں ، ان کو صرف سازش کے تحت انتشار کے لیئے اکھٹا کیا جاتا ھے ۔ لوگوں کو سب سمجھ ھے ! — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) December 27, 2017

According to another tweet by Maryam, Imran and Qadri did not have any agenda for the people.

“This group of conspirators is always assembled to create chaos. The people know everything!” she tweeted.

Story first published: 28th December 2017