Imran-Qadri meeting proof of new conspiracy being in the works: Maryam

December 28, 2017
By:Samaa Web Desk
Published in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz tweeted on Wednesday that PTI chief Imran Khan’s meeting with Dr Tahir-ul-Qadri was proof that a new conspiracy was being hatched against democracy.

In a series of tweets against the cricketer-turned-politician, Maryam Nawaz said that a conspiracy against democracy, the state and government was being hatched.

“The biggest defeat for Imran Khan is that instead of being recognised as a democrat, he is known for being a puppet and a conspirator,” she also tweeted.

According to another tweet by Maryam, Imran and Qadri did not have any agenda for the people.

“This group of conspirators is always assembled to create chaos. The people know everything!” she tweeted.


Story first published: 28th December 2017

 

