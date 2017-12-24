LAHORE: Interior Minister of Pakistan Ahsan Iqbal said that the sit-in protest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is the biggest issue of the country, Samaa reported.

He made the statement while speaking on Sunday.

He said, “When we used to ask what is the biggest issue of Pakistan back in 2013 then the answer used to be loadshedding and terrorism. Now it is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s sit-in protest.”

The minister asked that if democracy can work in India then why not in Pakistan. “Only democratic system can work in Pakistan,” he added.

He added that the government of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has broken the backbone of terrorism.

Iqbal said that over 10,000 megawatt of electricity has been generated in the past four years by the PML-N government.

